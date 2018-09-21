FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 10:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vikings S Sendejo fined $53,482 for hit

1 Min Read

Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo was fined $53,482 by the NFL for a hit on Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams last Sunday, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

Jan 3, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers (82) rushes with the football after catching a pass as Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo (34) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Minnesota won 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport American Football NFL) *** Local Caption *** 2016-01-04T051341Z_407723349_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NFL-MINNESOTA-VIKINGS-AT-GREEN-BAY-PACKERS.JPG

Sendejo was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness when the play occurred during the third quarter of the 29-29 tie.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday on his weekly radio show that an official told Sendejo he did everything right while making the tackle.

The heavy fine is partially due to Sendejo being a repeat offender. He was cited twice last season and received a one-game suspension for the second offense.

—Field Level Media

