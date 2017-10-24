FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 1:51 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Sendejo suspended for hit that sent Wallace's helmet flying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo has been suspended for one game following a hit on Ravens’ wide receiver Mike Wallace during Sunday’s game.

Oct 22, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace (17) loses his helmet following a hit from Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo (34) during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The contact sent Wallace’s helmet flying and forced him from the game. Sendejo was penalised for unneccessary roughness.

The Vikings won the game 24-16.

“The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury,” NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a statement.

Sendejo will be eligible to return to Minnesota’s active roster on Oct. 30 following the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

