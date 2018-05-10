ESPN announces Monday Night Football crew

ESPN announced an all-new broadcast team that features play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore and analyst Jason Witten in the booth, replacing Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden on the network’s “Monday Night Football” telecast.

ESPN logo and building are shown in down town Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In addition to the booth overhaul, ESPN added former NFL defensive tackle and current network personality Booger McFarland as a “field level analyst.”

Lisa Salters will serve as the crew’s sideline reporter.

Tessitore is the sixth play-by-play voice in the history of MNF. He spent 20 years calling college football games, including ESPN and ABC’s featured primetime Saturday contest.

“Booger and Jason are my dream team,” Tessitore said. “Everyone who auditioned was so impressive. With Boog and Witt, it was the chemistry and knowing we have only scratched the surface of what it will be. They felt like brothers or best friends with me in the booth. It has been effortless with them. It’s been fun.”

Witten retired abruptly days after the 2018 NFL Draft and will reportedly earn $4.5 million as Gruden’s replacement. Prior to last season, Witten’s good friend, Tony Romo, executed a similar move — to the top NFL broadcast crew for CBS Sports — to positive reviews.

Witten was an 11-time team captain for the Dallas Cowboys.

“Monday Night Football is part of the storied fabric of the NFL,” Witten said. “Growing up it was a night I looked forward to every week. Having spent 15 years as a member the Dallas Cowboys, I am excited and proud to represent another iconic franchise and join the team at ESPN and MNF. I love the game of football, and look forward to sharing my thoughts and insight with the viewers around the world.”

-Field Level Media