Nashville to host 2019 NFL Draft

The city of Nashville will host the 2019 NFL Draft after the owners approved the location Wednesday morning.

Visitors enjoy an evening walk over the Shelby Street Pedestrian Bridge and take in the view of the skyline in downtown Nashville, Tennessee June 18 2013. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

The decision came during the league’s spring meeting in Atlanta, capping a lengthy push by Nashville’s tourism industry. The Draft will take place between April 25-27.

Music group Kings of Leon and Tennessee Titans star left tackle Taylor Lewan released a short video clip on Twitter to celebrate and welcome fans to the Music City.

The 2020 event was also considered an opportunity for the city to host.

The other candidates that bid on the opportunity to host in 2019 and 2020 were Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City and a combination bid from Cleveland/Canton, Ohio. A winning city cannot host the draft in both years.

The 2018 NFL Draft was held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event was held in New York City from 1965-2014 before being moved to Chicago for 2015-16. Philadelphia hosted the 2017 draft.

—Field Level Media