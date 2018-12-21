Belichick on WR Gordon: 'I wish him the very best'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media Friday for the first time since the suspension of wide receiver Josh Gordon and called the situation “unfortunate.”

Dec 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

“Personally I wish him the very best, as we all do on this team,” Belichick said. “He’s made a statement, the organization has made a statement, the league has made a statement. I have spoken to him at length over the last three months, so I don’t really have anything at this point to add to that. It’s a private matter. I hope that he is able to deal with it successfully. Otherwise we’ve moved on to Buffalo.”

Belichick was characteristically tight-lipped when ask to comment further about the troubled wide receiver and what his loss means to the Patriots days before entering Week 16 play.

“It is what it is,” Belichick said.

He declined to directly answer how Gordon’s loss would affect the team moving forward.

“Look, we have a lot of good players. We have a lot of people that have contributed, can perform well for us. I have confidence in them and the whole team,” Belichick said.

He also wouldn’t answer if the team had gotten Gordon the help he needs during his time with the Patriots, or whether the team planned to help in his recovery.

“We’re going to get ready for Buffalo and play Buffalo on Sunday,” Belichick said.

The NFL on Thursday suspended Gordon, hours after he announced that he planned to step away from football indefinitely to address his mental health.

He was returned to the Reserve/Commissioner Suspended list indefinitely for violating terms of his reinstatement from a yearlong ban for substance abuse.

Gordon, 27, was suspended the entire 2015 season, one year after serving a two-game suspension, all for drug violations, and has been banned a total of 56 games in his career.

The Patriots acquired him from Cleveland earlier this season. In 11 games in New England, he caught 40 passes for 720 yards with three touchdowns.

