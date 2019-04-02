Report: Patriots, DE Bennett agree to reworked contract

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett (77) celebrates while leaving the field after the Eagles' game against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field. The Eagles won 24-0. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots and newly acquired Michael Bennett agreed on a reworked contract that gives the defensive lineman a raise heading into the 2019 season, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The base value of the final two years of Bennett’s contract increases from $15.7 million to $16.75 million and includes a $4 million signing bonus, according to the report. Bennett, 33, will earn $3 million this season with $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses. Bennett stands to earn a base of $7 million in 2020.

The move also frees up about $700,000 in cap space for the Patriots this season, giving the club $18 million overall.

“I love being a Patriot because, obviously, it’s all about winning. I think everything about the organization is about team-first. It’s just about doing what you need to do to get to where we want to go as a group,” Bennett said last month after the Patriots acquired him from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bennett has 63 sacks over his 10-year career that started with the Tampa Bay Bucs. He posted nine sacks last season for the Eagles, his only season in Philadelphia.

Bennett spent the prime of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, starting every game he played in over his last four years there. He was selected to the Pro Bowl three consecutive seasons with Seattle.

Bennett has 118 tackles for loss and 13 forced fumbles in his career.

