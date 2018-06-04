NFL: Brady, Gronkowski report, will attend Patriots' mandatory camp

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are ready for some football, reporting to Gillette Stadium on Monday ahead of a mandatory three-day minicamp with the New England Patriots.

NFL Football - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LII - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. - February 4, 2018 New England Patriots' Tom Brady in action REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The All-Pro pass-and-catch combination missed the voluntary portion of the offseason workout schedule in New England. Brady was spotted around the world — last week, he was in Monaco for Formula 1 — and Gronkowski is reportedly angling for a new contract.

Both players touched down in Foxborough, Mass., on Monday. According to ESPN, they participated in the Patriots’ “fantasy camp” with fans.

New England’s three-day mandatory minicamp runs Tuesday-Thursday this week.

Head coach Bill Belichick did not comment on either player’s absence.

NFL Football - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LII - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. - February 4, 2018 New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski scores a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer took all of the first-team reps in practice with the Patriots. He said Brady’s absence was not a distraction “in any way at all.”

Gronkowski, who turned 29 last month, said Sunday after a fundraiser that he would attend this week’s workouts.

“I’ll be full go. I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait to get back to work. I’m excited,” Gronkowski said.

—Field Level Media