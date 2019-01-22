NFL to investigate report of laser on Brady at Kansas City

Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates while leaving the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is “looking into” a report by a Kansas City television station that a laser pointer was aimed at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

KMBC shot video that showed a green dot flickering around Brady’s shoulder and face. ESPN reported an NFL spokesman confirmed the incident was being investigated.

According to the television station report, the laser was visible around Brady’s face and shoulder before he threw an interception in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots declined to comment on the report and the Chiefs said they were not aware of the incident during the game, won by New England, 37-31 in overtime.

—Field Level Media