Report: Brady absent as Patriots begin organized team activities

The New England Patriots began their voluntary offseason program Monday, but quarterback Tom Brady was not expected to be in attendance, according to a report by ESPN.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Brady confirmed in late April that he intends to play the upcoming season, but has thus far skipped all voluntary activities this offseason. Brady has said he’s taken more time for himself and his family in the wake of a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Brady guided the Patriots to the Super Bowl for the eighth time last season, an NFL record for any player, and he is a five-time champion. He won his third NFL Most Valuable Player award for the 2017 season after throwing for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns.

“Football is year-round for me,” Brady said recently. “It’s a lot of thought, a lot of energy and emotion put into it, but I need to invest in them, too. My kids are 10, 8 and 5. They’re not getting younger, so I need to take time so I can be available to them, too. ... I’ve really spent the last two or three months doing those things, and I think I’m really trying to fill my tank up so that when I do go back, I can go back and I think I’ll actually be, in my mind, a better player, a better teammate, because I’ll be really rejuvenated.”

Brady, who turns 41 on Aug. 3, is set to make $15 million in 2018, tied with Cam Newton and Philip Rivers for 18th among NFL quarterbacks. He is scheduled to make the same figure in 2019, which currently ties Alex Smith for 21st among signal-callers. Brady will count $22 million against the Patriots’ cap in both seasons, which ranks 11th in 2018 and 14th in 2019.

—Field Level Media