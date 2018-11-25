Sports News
November 25, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brady sets all-time NFL passing mark

Nov 25, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws in the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time leader in career passing yards against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

The 41-year-old Brady’s 4-yard pass to running back Sony Michel in the second quarter was the record setter.

Brady entered the game needing 147 yards to pass Manning for the all-time mark, which includes both regular season and postseason passing yards. Now immediately trailing him are Manning (79,279), Drew Brees (77,789), and Brett Favre (77,693).

He is fourth all-time in regular season passing yards, behind Brees (first), Manning and Favre.

—Field Level Media

