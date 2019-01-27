Report: Brady defiantly denies retirement question

FILE PHOTO: Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates while leaving the field after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

If anyone had any question whether Tom Brady would consider retiring after the Super Bowl, win or lose, the iconic Patriots quarterback has apparently put it to rest.

With New England preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII next Sunday in Atlanta, the 41-year-old quarterback was reportedly asked if he planned to play next season.

“Zero,” Brady apparently replied when asked if there was any chance Super Bowl Sunday would be his final NFL game.

A veteran of 19 seasons, Brady was a model of consistency again this season — earning his 14th Pro Bowl selection by passing for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Moreover, the Patriots have not had a losing season since he earned the starting QB job because of a Drew Bledsoe injury in the 2001 season.

Sunday marks Brady’s third straight Super Bowl appearance and the ninth of his career — an NFL record. He is the only starting quarterback in league history to win five Super Bowls.

—Field Level Media