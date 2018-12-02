Patriots QB Brady finally joins 1,000-yard rushing club

Tom Brady has five Super Bowl championships, the NFL’s all-time mark for passing yards (regular season and playoffs) and three league Most Valuable Player awards. On Sunday, he reached the mark that has eluded him for so long: the 1,000-yard-rusher club.

Dec 2, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

For his career.

In his 264th career game, Brady surpassed the mark with a 5-yard scramble for a first down on a third-and-3 play in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 41-year-old Brady, in his 19th season, had been talking about milestone since early November as he moved toward it.

“I’ve kind of inched along there for a long time,” he said earlier. “It really hasn’t been a part of my game.”

The longest run of his career — 22 yards — came in 2006.

Entering the day, he had accumulated 995 yards on 577 rushes for an average of 1.7 yards per carry.

He could fall back below the 1,000-yard mark in any game, however. Every time he kneels down at the end of the game, he loses rushing yards. ESPN Stats & Information said that entering the game Sunday, Brady had lost 160 rushing yards to kneel downs since 2006, the year plays began being classified as such.

Later in the game, in the third quarter, Brady threw his 579th touchdown pass (regular season and playoffs) to tie Peyton Manning for tops all-time.

—Field Level Media