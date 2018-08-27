Brady ends radio interview over Guerrero questions

Soon after being asked questions about trainer Alex Guerrero traveling with the New England Patriots to Charlotte last week, quarterback Tom Brady ended the chat with WEEI.

Aug 16, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports - 11092190

During the opening of the Monday morning radio interview, Brady made it clear the topic of Guerrero wasn’t one he planned to discuss.

And when co-host Kirk Minihane went back to that well a fifth time without shifting gears, Brady responded by signing off.

Brady’s relationship with Guerrero came to light in Brady’s book, “TB12 Method,” which included joint marketing efforts.

Their pact and whether it sits well with coach Bill Belichick became a narrative when ESPN broke a story last season about friction between Guerrero and the team. Belichick reportedly took away Guerrero’s Gillette Stadium office and removed his privileges to travel with the team on charter flights to and from road games.

Minihane asked Monday whether the policy had changed.

“You know, I don’t want to ... I’m not getting into all that,” Brady said.

Minihane followed up “OK, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking about it at the time. When I talked to him there, he had said, in his opinion, all this stuff had been overblown, that he and Belichick had a pretty good relationship, even then. Would you say that was true?”

Brady said, “I said I don’t want to get into it. ... Yeah, everyone knows, it’s well documented the work he and I do together.”

Then Minihane asked if Guerrero was on the sideline for the Patriots-Panthers game last week.

“Yeah, all right guys, have a great day. I’ll talk to you later.”

During training camp, Brady halted an interview on the sideline over questions implying Guerrero was connected to wide receiver Julian Edelman during the period in which Edelman allegedly violated NFL rules prohibiting performance-enhancing drugs. Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the regular season.