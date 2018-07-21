Brady hints he'll report early to training camp

Tom Brady skipped a number of the voluntary workouts his New England Patriots held this offseason, but the veteran quarterback implied on social media that he’s ready to get to work.

Tom Brady, Quarterback, New England Patriots, and Founder of TB12, speaks at the Milken Institute 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

On Friday, the Patriots posted a photo on Instagram that showed Brady and added: “6 days ‘til” training camp. Brady decided to correct them by commenting on the post: “2 days actually! #earlyreporters.”

The Patriots rookies are scheduled to show up Sunday. If Brady is true to his word, the quarterback — who turns 41 on Aug. 3 — will be right there with them. That’s good news for Patriots fans, who endured an offseason that was rockier than usual, with rumors of tensions between Brady and coach Bill Belichick and endless speculation as to when the legendary quarterback would retire.