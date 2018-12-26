Brady looking at extending career beyond 2019

FILE PHOTO: Dec 23, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks on from the bench during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tom Brady is thinking of playing even beyond 2019.

The five-time Super Bowl champion quarterback may be 41 years old but he signaled on Wednesday he has plans to lead the New England Patriots next year and into the future.

“I absolutely believe I will play in 2019,” Brady said in repeating his intentions for next season on his weekly interview on Westwood One Radio.

“I know I’ve talked about it a long time. I have goals to play not only next year but beyond that. And I’m going to try to do it as best as I possibly can.”

Already with the most NFL wins (233) and most Super Bowl victories by a quarterback, Brady has the Patriots in the playoffs again this season, leading them to a 10th consecutive American Football Conference (AFC) East title with a 10-5 record.

They conclude the regular season on Sunday against the visiting New York Jets.

Brady’s current contract expires after next season. The 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft, he has spent his entire 19-year career with the Patriots.

As for the future, “It will certainly be a challenge,” Brady said. “I don’t take any of these things for granted, but I hope I can keep playing, and I hope I can keep playing at a championship level.”