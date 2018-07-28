Brady walks out of news conference when questioned about trainer

New England Patriots quarterback took offense to a question asked by a reporter Saturday morning and walked out of his news conference.

The question had to do with a possible connection between wide receiver Julian Edelman and Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero.

“Tom, when Julian tested positive, a lot of people connected it to Alex Guerrero,” a Boston Globe reporter said. “What’s your reaction to that? Do you think it’s fair?”

“I have no comment,” Brady said after the question. “It is just ridiculous. I’m out. See you guys.”

In early June, the NFL announced the suspension of Edelman for four games. The NFL said he violated the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and his appeal of the suspension was denied. He is allowed to practice with the team but cannot play until Week 5 of the season.

Edelman has trained with Guerrero for several years, and some have speculated that Guerrero’s influence had something to do with Edelman’s failed test.

The receiver, however, did address the topic of the trainer later Saturday morning.

“What’s in the past is in the past,” Edelman told reporters. “I love Alex. And ultimately, I’m worried about just going out here and playing football. I’m not here to talk about or make a headline on something. I’m here just playing football.”

Brady will turn 41 next week and is entering his 19th NFL season. The quarterback frequently has credited Guerrero’s teachings for his longevity, and they are partners in a training facility, TB12 Sports Therapy Center, in the Boston area.

In a statement made at the time of Edelman’s suspension, Guerrero discussed his relationship with the player and his approach to training athletes.

“I’ve known Julian since his rookie year and he is a phenomenal athlete who takes his training seriously - it’s disappointing to hear today’s news,’’ Guerrero said in the statement. “Elite athletes sometimes work with multiple coaches and health professionals as part of their training.

“Here at our facility, we take a natural, holistic, appropriate and, above all, legal approach to training and recovery for all of our clients. And anyone who would suggest otherwise is irresponsible, and just plain wrong.”

