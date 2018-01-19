Patriots' Brady won't discuss hand injury

(Reuters) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady declined to discuss his injured hand on Friday or say if it would keep him from playing in Sunday’s AFC Championship game where a Super Bowl berth is on the line.

The five-times Super Bowl champion, who injured his right throwing hand during practice on Wednesday, had a chance to shed some light on what has become the biggest story of the week in New England but decided to keep everyone guessing.

“Not talking about it,” Brady, 40, told reporters when asked how his hand felt. He repeated the same answer when asked if he threw a football at Friday’s practice.

Asked if he was confident that he would play against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, Brady simply said: “We’ll see.”

Media reports said Brady injured his hand when a team mate ran into him at practice. While the injury is not considered serious, Brady did not practice on Thursday and canceled his media availability that day.

Brady also gave away very little when asked if he had played in greater pain than he was currently experiencing.

Jan 13, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

“I’ve played in a lot of games with pain,” he said.

Earlier, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was just as tight-lipped when asked if Brady would be a game-time decision for Sunday, saying only: “Today is Friday.”

Brady has appeared on the defending champion Patriots’ injury report since late in the regular season but has not missed a game due to injury since 2008.

“We’re going to continue to get ready for Jacksonville all the way through until game time,” said Belichick.

But Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said he was not reading much into the storylines surrounding Brady and fully expected the two-times NFL Most Valuable Player to feature on Sunday.

“Tommy will play. We know that,” said Marrone.