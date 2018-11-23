Report: Brady misses open portion of Pats practice

FILE PHOTO - Nov 11, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after losing to the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee won 34-10. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Tom Brady did not appear to be on the field as the New England Patriots began practice on Friday, according to reporters on hand.

Brady has yet to miss a practice this season and could still show up for the closed portion of the practice.

Backups Danny Etling and Brian Hoyer were the only quarterbacks on hand at Friday’s early session.

Brady, who is on the injury report for the first time this season with a knee injury, was limited in practice on Wednesday.

NFL Network reported that Brady sustained the injury catching a pass in the Patriots’ loss to Tennessee on Nov. 11.

The Patriots have not announced whether Brady will play Sunday against the New York Jets, but NFL Network said he is expected to start.

—Field Level Media