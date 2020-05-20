Reports: Patriots sign Chung to two-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung agreed to a two-year extension with the club, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The extension would keep Chung, 32, signed through 2023. He received an extra $1.6 million in 2020 as part of the extension, NFL Network and ESPN reported, pushing his total compensation to $5 million for the upcoming season.

Head coach Bill Belichick said Chung has been an unquestioned leader of his multi-faceted defense, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots. He was named to New England’s all-decade team for the 2010s.

The Patriots selected Chung, who turns 33 in August, in the second round out of Oregon in 2009. After four seasons in New England, Chung signed as a free agent with Philadelphia in 2013. But after one season the Eagles released Chung, setting him up for his return to the Patriots. Since then his career has blossomed, with Chung missing only five games in the last six seasons (compared to 14 missed games in his first four seasons with the Patriots).

In 11 seasons, Chung has 778 tackles, 11 interceptions, 57 passes defended and 4.5 sacks in 153 games (122 starts).

—Field Level Media