Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots

The Denver Broncos acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.

Dawson has yet to play in a regular-season game for the Patriots since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft.

The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury and was placed on injured reserve during his rookie season. He was activated to the 53-man roster later in the campaign but was on the inactive list for each remaining game.

The Patriots boast considerable depth at cornerback, with Stephon Gilmore, Jason McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Keion Crossen and Joejuan Williams likely to make the roster.

