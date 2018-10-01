Patriots' Edelman, 8 others back from suspension

Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman will be back together when the New England Patriots host the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

Aug 25, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) gets tackled by Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) during the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Edelman is one of nine players who can rejoin their teams in Week 5 after serving four-game suspensions.

“It will be great to have him,” Brady said after the Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. “I mean, we haven’t seen him in four weeks, but I know he’ll be ready. And it’s a short week, so I’m sure he’ll be in here ready to go. Everyone loves Jules and loves having him back.”

The reunion has been a long time in the making for Brady and his favorite target. Edelman hasn’t played since the 2016 season; he tore the ACL in his right knee in a 2017 preseason game. He was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Edelman has played in 103 games for the Patriots since 2009, catching 425 passes for 4,540 yards and 24 touchdowns. He posted 1,000-yard seasons in 2013 and 2016 and has won two Super Bowls.

Also returning from suspensions this week are: New Orleans running back Mark Ingram, Indianapolis running back Robert Turbin, Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict, Dallas defensive tackle David Irving, Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget, Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith, and two players for Oakland, guard Vadal Alexander and cornerback Daryl Worley.

—Field Level Media