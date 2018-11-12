NFL Report: Patriots WR Edelman avoids serious injury

Nov 11, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) runs after a catch against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman is not expected to miss much, if any, time due to a minor ankle injury, ESPN reported Monday.

Edelman played 54 snaps (82 percent) in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans and was limping slightly on his left leg after a pass to him on fourth-and-6 early in the fourth quarter was knocked away.

He did not play another snap, but he wasn’t the only Patriots veteran to sit, as Tom Brady was replaced by Brian Hoyer for the final two possessions with the Patriots down by 24 and just seven minutes remaining.

Edelman was one of the few bright spots for New England in its most lopsided defeat since 2014, catching nine passes for 104 yards. The 32-year-old has 40 grabs for 426 yards and two touchdowns in six games this season after missing the first four due to a PED suspension.

The Patriots have been without tight end Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle) in three of the last four games, but the offense hadn’t struggled significantly until Sunday’s setback, when it was held to just 284 yards and 10 points.

New England is entering its bye week and doesn’t play again until Nov. 25 at the New York Jets.

—Field Level Media