Report: Patriots' Edelman tested positive for 'unrecognizable substance'

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s impending four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drug use is a result of him testing positive for an “unrecognizable substance,” according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.

May 22, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a pass during organized team activities at Gillette practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Edelman apologized for the positive test in an Instagram post on Friday, saying “I don’t know what happened” and that he has taken “many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened.”

Breer reported Monday that Edelman isn’t alone in his confusion — scientists are stumped, too.

“I was told Edelman’s result was triggered by a substance that wasn’t immediately recognizable, and there are scientists analyzing it,” Breer wrote in his weekly Monday Morning Quarterback column.

The positive test occurred “a couple months ago” per the report. That would rule out a positive test for a stimulant, like Adderall, which now falls under the league’s substance abuse policy and not the PED policy, according to Breer.

Edelman missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a preseason contest. The 32-year-old has been on the field during the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp this week after previously attending voluntary OTAs.

If suspended, Edelman would forfeit roughly $470,588 of his $2 million base salary this season. He would miss contests against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins before being eligible to rejoin the team on Oct. 1.

Edelman has 425 catches for 4,540 yards and 24 touchdowns in his nine NFL seasons.

—Field Level Media