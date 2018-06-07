FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 7, 2018 / 8:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reports: Patriots wide receiver Edelman facing four-game PED ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to multiple reports Thursday.

May 22, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) catches a pass during organized team activities at Gillette practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

The suspension is reportedly under appeal. Edelman has never tested positive before despite “hundreds of tests,” according to ESPN.

Edelman missed all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a preseason contest. The 32-year-old has been on the field during the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp this week after previously attending voluntary OTAs.

If suspended, Edelman would forfeit roughly $470,588 of his $2 million base salary this season. He would miss contests against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins before being eligible to rejoin the team on Oct. 1.

Edelman has 425 catches for 4,540 yards and 24 touchdowns in his nine NFL seasons.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.