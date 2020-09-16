Patriots elevate Folk to roster - report

The New England Patriots signed kicker Nick Folk to the 53-man roster, NFL Network reported.

The veteran Folk and rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser, New England’s 2020 fifth-round pick, were put on the practice squad after final cuts, but the Patriots promoted him for Sunday’s season-opening win against the Miami Dolphins.

A game-day-only promotion from the practice squad is eligible this season under COVID-19 rules. Now, Folk will be a permanent part of the roster.

He converted three extra-point attempts but missed a 45-yard field goal try against the Dolphins.

Folk made 14 of 17 field-goal attempts and all 12 extra-point tries in seven games with New England last season as a fill-in for the injured Stephen Gostkowski. He also converted two field-goal attempts and his only PAT in the Patriots’ 20-13 loss to Tennessee during their AFC wild-card game on Jan. 4.

Folk has made 80.2 percent of his field goals over an NFL career that has included stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and Patriots. He has converted 357 of his 361 extra points (98.9 percent).