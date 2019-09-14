Original Patriot Garron dies at 82

Larry Garron, an original member of the Boston Patriots, died at age 82.

Garron played for the Patriots from 1960-68 and remains in ninth place on the franchise’s all-time rushing list.

“On behalf of the entire Patriots organization, I want to extend our sincerest sympathies to the Garron family,” said Robert Kraft, the chairman and CEO. “This year marks the 60th anniversary season for this franchise and Larry has represented this organization and been a member of the Patriots family since Day 1.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Larry and all of the original Boston Patriots like him. Without their many contributions, we would not be the franchise that we are today. Our condolences go out to all who are mourning Larry’s loss.”

A Mississipi native, Garron played at Western Illinois before joining the Patriots, where he spent his entire nine-year pro career. He was a four-time All-Star in the American Football League.

He finished with 2,981 rushing yard and holds the record for the longest run in team history — an 85-yard touchdown run vs. Buffalo on Oct. 22, 1961.

Garron also was a proficient receiver and gained 5,483 yards from scrimmage. He had 40 touchdowns in 99 career games (18 starts).

