Patriots promote German RB Johnson to active roster

Aug 29, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson (47) tackles New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) during the first half at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots on Saturday promoted German running back Jakob Johnson to the 53-man roster after fullback James Develin was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Johnson takes the roster spot of Antonio Brown, who was released Friday by the team.

Johnson, 24, who played his collegiate ball at Tennessee, played running back and linebacker for the Patriots in the preseason. He is a native of Stuttgart, Germany.

Develin, out with a neck injury, will miss his first game with the team since 2015.

