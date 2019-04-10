Report: Patriots agree to two-year deal with Gostkowski

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots' Stephen Gostkowski reacts after missing a field goal. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The New England Patriots and kicker Stephen Gostkowski have agreed to a two-year contract, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Gostkowski has been the club’s kicker since 2006. He replaced Adam Vinatieri, who had departed to the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent.

Gostkowski, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has made 367 of 420 field-goal attempts during 13 seasons with New England. He was 27 of 32 last season.

Gostkowski has 1,743 career points, and has led the NFL in scoring on five occasions. He has topped 140 points in a season seven times.

He is 39 of 44 on field goals in 28 postseason appearances.

—Field Level Media