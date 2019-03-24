Patriots TE Gronkowski announces retirement

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to reporters ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday on Instagram, ending one of the league’s most dominant and colorful careers after nine seasons.

“It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today,” he wrote.

Gronkowski, who turns 30 in May, thanked the Patriots organization, teammates and fans in the lengthy post.

“Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward,” he wrote. “... Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.”

A three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games from 2010-18. He added 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason contests.

—Field Level Media