Gronkowski says he'll be 'full go' at Patriots minicamp

Rob Gronkowski was back in New England on Sunday to get his head buzzed for an annual charity event.

NFL Football - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LII - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. - February 4, 2018 New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

He wound up creating a little buzz of his own — confirming he’ll be on hand when the New England Patriots open mandatory minicamp this week.

“We’ve got mandatory minicamp this week. So I’ll be there this week. I’ll be full go. I’m looking forward to it. Can’t wait to get back to work. I’m excited,” Gronkowski said from the Buzz Off charity event benefitting children cancer patients and their families at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots star tight end, who had his head shaved at the event, also warned teammates and opponents his fresh cut was only going to make him harder to defend.

“I’ll be so much faster now! Thanks @buzzforkids for the fresh new summer cut! Great day with the kids,” he tweeted along with before and after photos.

Gronkowski, who hasn’t played a full season since 2011, caught 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games last fall to earn All-Pro honors. He added 16 catches and three touchdowns in three postseason games.

Gronkowski, who has undergone three back surgeries as well as procedures on his knee and forearm, was absent for the start of New England’s offseason program last week amid speculation he was unhappy with the Patriots organization over training and recuperation programs.

The Patriots’ 2010 second-round draft out of the University of Arizona, Gronkowski is a five-time Pro Bowl performer and a four-time All-Pro. In 102 career games, he has 474 receptions for 7,479 yards and 76 touchdowns. Last season marked the fourth time he topped 1,000 receiving yards.

—Field Level Media