Pats' Gronkowski 'super satisfied' with contract

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski told reporters Tuesday he’s “super satisfied” with his adjusted contract and relieved to have it out of the way as the regular season begins.

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) stands on the sidelines in the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Gronkowski, who had $4.3 million in incentives added to his deal last week, was asked if he was frustrated by the lucrative extensions signed by superstars around the league — including Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald and Julio Jones — that have been borne out of holdouts.

“I’m super satisfied with my situation,” Gronkowski said. “If I wasn’t, I would try to pull a move like they did. It works out — they get rewarded for holding out — but I’m not frustrated at all or anything. I’m super satisfied and just ready to go.”

Under his new deal, the 29-year-old tight end and can now earn up to $1 million in per-game roster bonuses and $3.3 million in additional incentives for a max value of $13.05 million in 2018.

The incentives will pay Gronkowski $1.1 million for hitting each of the following benchmarks (maxing out at three benchmarks for $3.3 million): playing 80 percent of the offensive snaps, making at least 70 catches, gaining at least 1,085 receiving yards or scoring at least nine touchdowns. The latter three figures are each exactly one unit more than he had in 2017.

The restructure marks the second consecutive year in which the Patriots have boosted Gronkowski’s deal through incentives, and he made an extra $5.5 million last year after garnering his fourth career first-team All-Pro nod. He is scheduled to make $9 million in base salary and $1 million in roster and workout bonuses in 2019, the final year of his deal.

Gronkowski was also asked Tuesday about recent comments by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who told ESPN, “I don’t think Gronk’s good.”

The five-time Pro Bowler didn’t take the bait from the brash cornerback, offering only, “I mean, we got the Houston Texans this week, and that will just be another time and place to talk about.”

Asked if that time and place could be next week, when the Patriots are set to visit the Jaguars, Gronkowski replied, “Possibly.”

“I mean, it’s gonna get asked next week, too, so ...” he added before trailing off with a smile.

—Field Level Media