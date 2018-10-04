Gronkowski, Edelman ready to play for Patriots: reports

New England quarterback Tom Brady will have his favorite targets available when the Patriots meet the Indianapolis Colts Thursday night, according to reports.

Sep 23, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to be active for the game, even though an ankle injury limited him at practice this week. Gronkowski left last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with the injury and has been listed as questionable to play against the Colts.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman also will play for the first time in more than 18 months, ESPN reported. He missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, then was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Since the terms of the suspension required him to be away from the team the past four weeks, he worked out at the Boston Celtics’ new training facility, interacted with the training staff and used the weight room, ESPN said.

This will be the first time since Nov. 27, 2016, that Edelman and Gronkowski have played together in a regular-season game.

The injury news is not as positive for the Colts.

A hamstring injury will sideline Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton — one of seven Colts ruled out against the Patriots.

Others who won’t play against the Patriots are running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (bereavement), cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (concussion).

Gronkowski leads the Patriots with 233 receiving yards in four games. His 17 receptions are second on the team. He also has one touchdown catch.

Hilton has 21 catches for 294 yards with two touchdowns.

—Field Level Media