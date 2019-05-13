Patriots officially sign WR Inman, OL Veldheer

The New England Patriots on Monday officially signed a couple of free agent acquisitions — wide receiver Dontrelle Inman and offensive lineman Jared Veldheer. Terms were not announced.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (15) waves to the crowd after defeating the Houston Texans in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Deals with both players were reportedly in the works last week.

To make room for the two veterans, the Patriots on Monday released two undrafted rookies in offensive lineman Calvin Anderson and wide receiver Xavier Ubosi. Both players practiced during the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Inman, 30, caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in nine games for the Indianapolis Colts last season. His best season was in 2016, when he established career highs of 58 receptions, 810 yards and four touchdowns for the then-San Diego Chargers. Signed as a rookie free agent by Jacksonville Jaguars out of Virginia in 2011, he was released at the end of training camp.

Then the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Inman moved on the Canadian Football League, playing two seasons (2012-13) with the Toronto Argonauts. The Argonauts won the Grey Cup in 2012.

Inman played for the Chargers from 2014-17 — including four games in 2017 after the move to Los Angeles — and also played for the Chicago Bears (eight games in 2017). He has 158 career receptions for 2,101 yards and 11 scores in 58 games (34 starts).

Multiple media outlets reported last week that Veldheer had agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million. According to SiriusXM NFL, the minimum value will be $3.5 million, with up to $3 million in additional escalators.

Veldheer, who turns 32 in June, started 12 games at right tackle for the Denver Broncos last season after being acquired via trade, allowing just one sack but committing seven penalties.

He spent the previous four years with the Arizona Cardinals, playing primarily left tackle before moving to the right side in 2017. A third-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2010 out of Hillsdale College, Veldheer has 113 starts in 118 games through nine seasons, with the majority at left tackle. He projects as New England’s swing tackle and likely will battle 2018 first-round draft pick Isaiah Wynn for the starting spot at left tackle.

—Field Level Media