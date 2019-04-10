Man cited for aiming laser at Brady in AFC title game

FILE PHOTO: Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball over Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the second half of the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

A 64-year-old Missouri man was cited for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at New England quarterback Tom Brady’s face during the AFC Championship game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

Dwyan Morgan of Lee’s Summit was ticketed for disturbing the peace and faces up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday in a news release.

The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win against the Chiefs on Jan. 20.

A photographer for KMBC in Kansas City recorded evidence of a green laser shining in Brady’s face. Prosecutors did not say how investigators were able to determine that Morgan was allegedly involved.

Morgan has already been banned for life from the stadium, ESPN reported in February.

—Field Level Media