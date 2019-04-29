Judge bars release of Kraft's spa-visit videos

FILE PHOTO: Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft reacts before Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY/File Photo

A Florida judge on Monday again blocked release of surveillance videos related to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s visits to a spa in Jupiter, Fla.

Kraft is one of 25 men charged with paying for sexual acts at Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Palm Beach County judge Joseph Marx ruled that video and audio recordings that are part of evidence in the case against Kraft and the others are to remain sealed.

A temporary order barring the release of the videos occurred earlier this month.

Kraft, 77, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of soliciting.

Jupiter police said Kraft was caught on surveillance video receiving sexual acts in exchange for money on both Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

