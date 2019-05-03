Judge orders Kraft to appear at next court date

FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft attends a conference at the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France, June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, was ordered to appear in West Palm Beach, Fla., for a hearing on the admissibility of video evidence in his prostitution and solicitation case.

Kraft, 77, asked through his attorneys for Judge Leonard Hanser to block the release of video evidence related to his visits to Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. The visits on Jan. 19 and 20 resulted in what prosecutors claim is Kraft paying for and receiving sex acts at the spa.

Hanser called on Kraft, who lives in Palm Beach part-time, to appear May 21. Kraft has not yet appeared in person.

Kraft’s attorney, William Burck, challenged the collection of evidence on the basis of what he argued is precedent in Martin County. Judge Kathleen Roberts ruled against video evidence obtained at two spas because officers also obtained footage of patrons attending the spa for legitimate — and fully legal — reasons.

Burck introduced the ruling Wednesday, noting law enforcement did not follow minimization requirements to avoid collecting material unrelated to crimes.

—Field Level Media