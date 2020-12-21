Patriots QB Newton hopes to start, not retire

Cam Newton might be headed toward free agency, but the New England Patriots’ quarterback is not thinking about retirement.

Dec 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) reacts prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

“No, I’m not there,” he said Monday on the Greg Hill Show. “I still have a lot of football left. I still want to play football. I have the urge to be better. After putting out this film? Hey, c’mon now. I definitely can’t go out like this.”

Newton and the Patriots lost Sunday and were eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2008. The 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins underscored a number of needs, head coach Bill Belichick allowed, and sends the Patriots to a full offseason of rebuilding for the first time in nearly two decades.

“I have to coach better, we have to play better, we have to tackle better, a combination of all of those things,” Belichick said Sunday after the Dolphins amassed 250 rushing yards.

Newton, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots after being released by the Carolina Panthers. He said the tale of the 2020 season for the Patriots has been coming up short.

Now it’s to be determined whether the Patriots, or another team, will give Newton a shot to prove this season was an anomaly. Newton remained unsigned for several weeks when he was cut by the Panthers in April.

The Patriots have gone 21 possessions without a touchdown. Up next is a Monday night date in Week 16 with the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

Belichick could decide to try 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham with the playoffs no longer a possibility.

“Listen, I’m just going to keep doing what I’m asked to do, and for me, I’ve just got to keep getting better,” said Newton, the MVP of the 2015 season. “Keep doing what’s asked of me and go over and beyond and try to learn the system each and every week. I know we’re in the latter part of the season, but still try to learn as much as possible.”

