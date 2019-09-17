Reports: OT Wynn 'week-to-week as Patriots sign Benenoch

FILE PHOTO: Jun 5, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Isaiah Wynn (76) walks on to the field before mandatory minicamp at the Gillette Stadium practice field. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn is “week-to-week” with turf toe, and the team is signing lineman Caleb Benenoch, according to two reports from NFL Network on Tuesday.

Wynn reportedly had an MRI exam on Monday after leaving Sunday’s win against the Miami Dolphins in the first half. He is now expected to miss some time, although it’s unclear how long.

Benenoch, 25, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, having played as a reserve in Week 1. He started all 16 games at right guard for the Bucs in 2018, allowing nine sacks and committing seven penalties, according to STATS LLC. He also played in 13 games, including five starts at right tackle, in 2017, allowing four sacks and committing two penalties.

According to NFL Network, Benenoch had nine teams request to work him out after his release from Tampa Bay, but he wanted to play for Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

The Patriots were already without right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) entering Week 2’s game in Miami, which thrust recent signee Marshall Newhouse into the lineup. After Wynn was hurt, Newhouse moved to left tackle while Korey Cunningham — acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals during the preseason — entered at right tackle.

Left guard Joe Thuney was also banged up during the game, leaving for six snaps. The Patriots were already without longtime starting center David Andrews, who was ruled out for the season due to blood clots in his lungs.

Wynn, 22, was a first-round pick in 2018 out of Georgia. He missed all of his rookie campaign with a torn Achilles before earning the starting job at left tackle this preseason.

