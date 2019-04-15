Report: Patriots host QB prospects Grier, Jones

FILE PHOTO: Mar 2, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; West Virginia quarterback Will Grier (QB04) warms up before doing workout drills during the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

New England brought in a pair of top-five quarterback prospects last week for pre-draft visits, according to a report by the Boston Globe on Sunday.

The Patriots hosted West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones on Wednesday, according to the report, which detailed an “intriguing week” in Foxborough that also included a visit from Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger on Monday.

On Thursday, the Patriots reportedly brought in Iowa tight end Noah Fant, Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown, Baylor receiver Jalen Hurd and South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel. Still slated for visits are wide receivers N’Keal Harry (Arizona State) Miles Boykin (Notre Dame).

The Patriots have taken quarterbacks in the second and third rounds in recent years only to have them sit and learn behind Tom Brady and then leave the team: They picked Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 draft and took Jacoby Brissett in the third round in 2016.

—Field Level Media