Patriots sign quarterback Newton to one-year deal: report

FILE PHOTO: Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after a missed third down play against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of the NFL's Super Bowl 50 football game in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New England Patriots have signed quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal, ESPN reported on Sunday, months after the team parted ways with six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March after two decades in New England.

A former NFL MVP, 31-year-old Newton spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, taking the team to Super Bowl 50, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. The Panthers released Newton in March.

Newton, the first overall pick in the 2011 draft, underwent foot surgery in December after an injury cut his 2019 season short.