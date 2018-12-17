Garrett: Cockiness not Cowboys' problem vs. Colts

Nov 22, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett on the field before the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: While five straight wins lifted the Cowboys to the top of the NFC East, did they also help Dallas get a little too cocky? That question was asked of head coach Jason Garrett at his weekly news conference Monday following his team’s 23-0 loss at Indianapolis, but that’s not the way he sees it. “I think the best thing we’ve done here over the last five weeks is we understand the challenges of the game and I think we’ve been mentally tough over the course of these last five games” Garrett said. .”.. We just didn’t do what we needed to do to win the game yesterday. Period. ... It’s really as simple as that.” He later added: “Ultimately (the Colts) ran the ball too easily in the game.”

New York Giants: Despite his team officially eliminated from playoff contention, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said quarterback Eli Manning will start Week 16 at the Indianapolis Colts, avoiding the temptation to start fourth-round rookie Kyle Lauletta. “I think we’re going to try to put the player in that gives us the best chance to win,” Shurmur said. “We’ll see if that involves Kyle. ... Eli playing QB I think gives us the best chance to win.” The coach also indicated the team isn’t in a hurry to move on from Manning, whom Shurmur said he still believes has “years” left as an NFL starter. “Yeah (I want Manning back in 2019),” Shurmur said. “I want all our players to be back. I believe experience matters.”

Philadelphia Eagles: A day after Nick Foles led the Eagles to a road win against the Los Angeles Rams, coach Doug Pederson announced the Super Bowl MVP will get the start again in Week 16. Carson Wentz remains out with a back injury but will not yet be placed on injured reserve, Pederson said while discussing his team’s approach toward the Houston Texans next weekend. “It will be Nick (starting). Where Carson is health-wise and just another week of rest for Carson will help him. So we made the decision to go forward with Nick. We will not put Carson on IR.” Wentz has a fractured vertebra that might require three months of rest to fully heal.

Washington Redskins: The Redskins not only broke a four-game losing streak Sunday but also kept their playoff hopes alive. And they did it despite quarterback Josh Johnson making his first start since 2011. One thing that may have helped Johnson settle in was a piece of advice coach Jay Gruden gave him before the game: “Calm down.” But why did Gruden think Johnson needed to calm down? “I saw him playing catch and he threw one 180 miles an hour at the guy and almost killed him,” Gruden said. “So yeah, I told him to relax, calm down and then everything’s going to be fine. But he’s got a lot of poise for a guy who just got here and a lot of confidence.”

