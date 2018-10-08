Lions insist DE Ansah hurt, not sitting for money reasons

Chicago Bears: Coming out of the bye week, injured cornerback Prince Amukamara and wide receiver Anthony Miller have a chance to return Sunday at Miami. Head coach Matt Nagy gave credit to the strength and conditioning, nutrution and training staffs. “For us, it’s a constant communication to make sure we’re on the same page,” he said. “What it does is it helps us win.” Nagy said Amukamara and Miller were fine “running around” at Monday’s practice. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who played the first four games with a cast on his broken hand, might be ready to play with no protection against the Dolphins. However, Nagy said he doesn’t care if Floyd still needs a brace or cast.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 30, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears' Matt Nagy reacts during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions: Defensive end Ziggy Ansah, retained with the franchise designation in the offseason, has played on 19 snaps this season due to a shoulder injury in the season-opening loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Matt Patricia attempted to tamp down percolating rumors that Ansah is sitting because of his contract, not his health status. “Don’t make it anything more than that,” Patricia said. “That guy’s a competitive guy, he wants to play football. He’s trying to do the best he can to help this team. So he’s day by day, we’re taking it day by day. We’re trying to get him ready to go. As soon as he can go, he’ll help us.” Ansah is making $17.143 million on a one-year franchise tender.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Green Bay Packers: Mason Crosby had one of the worst games in league history as a kicker, but he’s not going anywhere despite costing the Packers in a big way at Detroit. “We have to convert those kicks,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. “He’s a proven highly successful kicker, and I believe in him, but he’s got to make those kicks. It’s a different game at halftime (if he makes those three first-half) kicks.” McCarthy said the Packers finished minus-300 in field-position yards against the Lions, taking into account failed fourth-down attempts, turnovers and missed field goals. Crosby missed an extra point and four field goals in the eight-point loss. He was 10 of 11 on field goals entering Week 5. “That’s never happened to me. It doesn’t happen,” Crosby said. “So I’m going to evaluate it but I’m going to it up to something that is an anomaly in life that I’ve never even been a part of. So I’m going to evaluate the details like I do every week and move on. Because that one for me is something that I’ve never been a part of and hope to never be part of again.”

Minnesota Vikings: Quarterback Kirk Cousins had a 134.1 passer rating against the Eagles when pressured — which was 43.9 percent of his snaps — according to Pro Football Focus. Head coach Mike Zimmer said Cousins gets the credit for his preparation. “He’s had experience and he’s seen a lot of it,” Zimmer said. “Experience is the biggest thing there. Knowing where the guy is going to be, trusting he’s going to go get the football. ... I think (Stefon) Diggs is playing really well right now.”

—Field Level Media