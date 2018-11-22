Cardinals' Rosen trying to cure INT woes

Nov 18, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) throws a pass against the Oakland Raiders during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: Josh Rosen continues to take his lumps as a rookie on a 2-8 team, having thrown 10 interceptions on the year, including eight in his last four games. “He is going to go through those ups and downs as a rookie,” head coach Steve Wilks said. “We understand and know that. You want to try to eliminate those, of course.” Rosen, who noted that interception totals can swing heavily with good or bad fortune, added he’s starting to learn when he can and can’t take chances. “If it’s man coverage and the guy is on his hip, that is something you can give a guy a shot,” Rosen said. “When certain guys are in certain positions — like if a fast guy is hip and hip with someone deep — you can chuck it, but there’s certain ones where I don’t care how good you are, you’re not going to get it complete. So it depends on the play and the position of the defense.”

Los Angeles Rams: Monday night’s 54-51 triumph over the Chiefs drew headlines for the offensive fireworks, but outside linebacker Samson Ebukam’s monster game — a fumble returned for touchdown, a pick-six and a sack — didn’t go unnoticed. Ebukam was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, joining Aaron Donald (who has done so four times, including Week 7 this year) as the only Rams to claim the honor since Robert Quinn in Week 1 of 2013. Meanwhile, Jared Goff (Week 4) and Todd Gurley (Week 6) have each claimed offensive honors this season, while Blake Countess (Week 3) and Greg Zuerlein (Week 1) have gotten the nod on special teams.

San Francisco 49ers: Through multiple quarterback changes and injuries, second-year tight end George Kittle has continued to produce at a high level this season, and he’s up to 50 grabs for 775 yards through 10 games. “Kittle has been very similar since the day he got here,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “His production has gone up and down to me based off of health, based off of situations, how good we’re doing around him. ... He’s gradually gotten better because he works the right way, and I think that’ll continue throughout his career.” Shanahan attributed Kittle’s relatively small touchdown total (three) to a number of other factors, including how often he gets double-teamed in the red zone.

Seattle Seahawks: As the NFL leans increasingly toward high-flying offenses — as evidenced by Monday night’s 54-51 Rams win over the Chiefs — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has continued to stand on his running game and defense, just the way he likes it. “I don’t mind being different at all,” Carroll told reporters. “I didn’t mind it when we were in college (at USC) either. We weren’t spreading out and doing all the stuff that other people were doing. ... When you’re playing all-spread teams week in and week out, it’s a big transition for you, and being unique is OK, particularly when you’re being aggressive and tough.” Seattle leads the NFL in rushing attempts per game (32.3) and is last in pass attempts (27.8), while currently riding a six-game streak when accumulating 150-plus rushing yards.

—Field Level Media