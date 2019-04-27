NFL draft notebook: QBs Finley, Stidham taken in fourth round

The Cincinnati Bengals traded three picks Saturday to move up six spots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, selecting former North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley with the 104th overall pick.

Jan 26, 2019; Mobile, AL, United States; North quarterback Ryan Finley of North Carolina State (15) passing against the South during the second half at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

He was the first of two quarterbacks taken in the round, with New England selecting Jarrett Stidham of Auburn with pick No. 133, perhaps looking at him as the eventual successor to Tom Brady, who will turn 42 before the start of the 2019 season.

Other notable picks in the fourth round:

—Defensive end Anthony Nelson (No. 107 overall to Tampa Bay), joining safety Amani Hooker (No. 116 to Tennessee) to give Iowa two players selected in the round.

—Punter Mitch Wishnowsky (Utah), a 27-year-old Australian, to San Francisco (No. 110).

—Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (Ohio State) to Atlanta (No. 111).

—Running back Bryce Love (Stanford) to Washington (No. 112).

—RB Justice Hill (Oklahoma State) to Baltimore (No. 113).

—RB Benny Snell (Kentucky) to Pittsburgh (No. 122).

—Wide receiver Riley Ridley (Georgia) to Chicago (No. 126).

—Field Level Media