Redskins S Nicholson arrested, charged with assault

Washington Redskins safety Montae Nicholson has been charged with assault and battery as well as being drunk in public, according to multiple reports.

According to a report by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, deputies were called to a local retail and residential development around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning to break up a fight. They found two victims, a man and a woman, who were reportedly assaulted by Nicholson, 23, and 24-year-old Sydney A. Maggiore.

What apparently started as a verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight, according to police. Authorities determined that Nicholson assaulted the man and Maggiore assaulted both the man and the woman, per reports. Police reportedly believe Maggiore may have used a bottle as a weapon against the female, and both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Nicholson was released on $2,500 bail, while Maggiore is still being held. She was reportedly charged with malicious wounding as well as assault and battery and was not granted bail.

The Redskins released a statement Tuesday from spokesman Tony Wyllie following the arrest: “We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson. We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details.”

Nicholson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 out of Michigan State, is in his second NFL season. He has 41 combined tackles and one pass defended in 14 games this season.

—Field Level Media