Arizona, New Orleans named as 2023-24 Super Bowl hosts

The NFL has named Arizona and New Orleans as hosts for future Super Bowls as the spring meetings in Atlanta draw to a close on Wednesday.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; A general view of the flyover by the Thunderbirds during the national anthem before the start of Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots at University of Phoenix Stadium. at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

With the sites through 2022 already in place, the league picked University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. as the site for Super Bowl LVII in 2023. Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans will host the following year, the eighth time it will be held there, a single-venue record.

That would make for the fourth time a Super Bowl has been hosted in Arizona (third at University of Phoenix Stadium) and a record-tying 11th time for New Orleans. Miami, which will host the Super Bowl after the 2019 season, will also have hosted the game 11 times at multiple stadiums.

Atlanta is the site of next season’s Super Bowl LIII, which will showcase the team’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The aforementioned game in Miami is up next, followed by Tampa Bay and Los Angeles. The game in L.A. will be played in the stadium being built for the Rams and Chargers to share.

A general view shows New Orleans, Louisiana, United States, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The NFL is ending the process of potential host cities bidding to win the league’s approval. Instead, the league will ask cities if they would like to host the game, while giving special merit to locations that have new stadiums.

The owners also awarded the 2019 NFL Draft hosting duties to Nashville on Wednesday.

—Field Level Media