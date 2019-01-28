Brees on controversial game: 'This will make us stronger'

With a week behind him since the controversial loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took to social media Monday morning to share his thoughts about how his team’s season ended and to address Saints fans.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after throwing a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve spent this last week navigating the heartache and disappointment from the game,” Brees wrote in an Instagram post. “Some things within our control and some outside our control that caused us to fall short. So much of our motivation is to represent the Who Dat Nation with determination and resiliency. We want to play for you, fight for you, and win for you. You deserve that.”

Brees, 40, got an up-close look at the play that potentially cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl. He threw the third-down pass to receiver Tommylee Lewis that the officials ruled incomplete. The NFL acknowledged Sunday in a court filing that officials should have called pass interference or helmet-to-helmet contact, which would have left the Saints with a first down, driving for a touchdown.

The Saints instead kicked a field goal and went on to lose the game 26-23, sending the Rams to the Super Bowl against New England.

Brees continued:

“The longer I play I realize that we truly are one heartbeat with our fans. Our success is your success. Our disappointment is your disappointment. We are inspired by one another to accomplish things far greater than what we could ever do on our own.

“Everything that has ever happened to this community, we have bonded together, galvanized and leaped forward every time.

“The frustration we feel now can be channeled in the same way. Pour that passion and emotion into your families and communities. Inspire others with your focus & determination and positive outlook. This will make us stronger, this will bond us tighter, this will be a source for our success in the future.

“There is no place like New Orleans. There is no community like ours. No fans like the Who Dat Nation. I refuse to let this hold us down. I refuse to let this create any negativity or resentment. I embrace the challenge.”

—Field Level Media