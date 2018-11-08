Saints sign WR Bryant, place Meredith on IR

FILE PHOTO: Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) runs after a reception in the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Dez Bryant joined the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, taking the No. 88 and a roster spot vacated by wide receiver Cam Meredith.

Meredith was placed on injured reserve and will undergo knee surgery, head coach Sean Payton said.

Bryant’s deal is for the remainder of the season and is worth $600,000.

Meredith, 26, missed the 2017 season with a knee injury and was signed away from the Chicago Bears as a restricted free agent in the offseason. Meredith signed a two-year, $10 million deal.

Bryant, 30, worked out for the team and quickly agreed to a deal after being a free agent since April.

The Saints previously placed wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. on injured reserve.

—Field Level Media