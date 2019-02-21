Sports News
Report: Saints to release veteran S Coleman

The New Orleans Saints are planning to release safety Kurt Coleman and clear more than $4 million in cap space, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

Coleman signed a three-year, $16.3 million deal with the Saints last offseason and was due $5.5 million in total compensation in 2019.

A source told Garafolo that New Orleans was open to bringing the nine-year NFL veteran back at a reduced rate.

Coleman, 30, played in all 16 regular-season games for the NFC South champions in 2018, registering 32 tackles and one forced fumble in nine starts.

A seventh-round pick by Philadelphia in 2010, Coleman played for the Eagles (2010-13), Kansas City Chiefs (2014) and Carolina Panthers (2015-17) before joining the Saints.

In 132 career games, Coleman has returned 21 interceptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

