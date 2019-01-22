Cowboys' Prescott, Cooper to Pro Bowl; Saints' Brees, Thomas out

FILE PHOTO: Nov 22, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) poses with wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) and the Fox NFL football trophy after the win over the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys teammates Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper were named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday, replacing New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Prescott and Cooper guided Dallas to the NFC East title and posted a regular-season win over the Saints in Dallas.

Cooper, acquired from the Oakland Raiders in October, is in the Pro Bowl for the third time. He had 53 receptions for 725 yards and six scores in nine games with the Cowboys.

Prescott passed for 3,885 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions to reach the Pro Bowl for the second time in three NFL seasons.

Brees and Thomas reported injuries as the reason for missing the game.

Brees, 40, is a 12-time Pro Bowl selection. He set an NFL record with a 74.4 percent completion percentage in 2018, and had 32 touchdown passes with five interceptions.

—Field Level Media